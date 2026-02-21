Former Roscommon U21 Gaelic football goalkeeper Chris O’Dowd is among the Irish support at Twickenham today.
Teams
With that late change to the Ireland 23, here’s how the sides will line out.
Italy’s Andrea Piardi will be the man in the middle come kick-off in just under 50 minutes’ time.
ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (captain), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock.
Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith.
IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain).
Replacements: Ronán Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.
Welcome, one and all, to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s Six Nations Round 3 meeting with England at Twickenham — or Allianz Stadium as it’s now known.
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the action — or close enough to it — from 2:10pm.
England are big favourites, fancied by as many as 11 points with many oddsmakers. Ireland are somewhere between 4/1 and 3/1 to pull off what would be an upset in London.
There’s still a Triple Crown on the line for Andy Farrell’s side who, technically speaking, are not out of the title race just yet. England, meanwhile, will seek to rebound from their shock defeat away to Scotland and get back into the title picture with a home victory today.
LIVE: England v Ireland, Six Nations
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
Replacement back row Jack Conan has been ruled out through illness, so Connacht’s Cian Prendergast comes into Andy Farrell’s matchday squad.
Prendergast started Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France but dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s home win over Italy.
The France game was Prendergast’s first Six Nations start, and today will be the 25-year-old’s 10th Test cap.
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
