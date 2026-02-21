LIVE: England v Ireland, Six Nations

Good afternoon!

Welcome, one and all, to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s Six Nations Round 3 meeting with England at Twickenham — or Allianz Stadium as it’s now known.

Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the action — or close enough to it — from 2:10pm.

England are big favourites, fancied by as many as 11 points with many oddsmakers. Ireland are somewhere between 4/1 and 3/1 to pull off what would be an upset in London.

There’s still a Triple Crown on the line for Andy Farrell’s side who, technically speaking, are not out of the title race just yet. England, meanwhile, will seek to rebound from their shock defeat away to Scotland and get back into the title picture with a home victory today.

©INPHO ©INPHO