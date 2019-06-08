This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Neville eyeing World Cup success to make amends for 'unfinished business' with England

Neville’s England side kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 3:05 PM
41 minutes ago 595 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4673813
England manager Phil Neville.
Image: Ian West
England manager Phil Neville.
England manager Phil Neville.
Image: Ian West

PHIL NEVILLE LIFTED six Premier League titles and the Champions League in a decorated playing career, but has described the chance to lead England’s women into a World Cup as “the biggest and best thing” in his career to date.

World Cups had eluded Neville until now. An 11-year international career reaped 59 caps and he played in three European Championships, but he missed out on making a World Cup squad on three different occasions.

“England to me has always felt like unfinished business,” Neville told The Times.

“The biggest disappointment of my career, with so many incredible players, was that we didn’t get a trophy or even a final. I want to have success with England. I’ve wanted it all my life. And with these players, we’ve got a great chance.”

Prior to Neville’s arrival in the women’s game to take charge of his country last year, England had already laid the foundations for great expectations this summer by reaching the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and Euro 2017.

That excitement has only grown since England beat the world champions United States in their own backyard to win the She Believes Cup in March for the first time.

England Women's Departure to France England star Lucy Bronze and manager Phil Neville at Heathrow Airport. Source: Ian Walton

Rather than be cowered by the pressure, Neville has been keen to embrace the opportunity to explode the interest in women’s football across England in the next month.

“You want someone who is going to come in and say I believe in you because you are all the best. We are going to win because we are the best,” said England forward Fran Kirby.

The trust and confidence he puts in every single player before a game, it inspires you to push on that extra 10 percent and that’s what you want as a manager.”

Neville’s appointment was initially met with skepticism. The parachuting of a prominent former male player into the role with no prior experience as a manager or in women’s football was questioned.

In the days that followed his appointment, Neville had to apologise for old tweets which were criticised for their sexist nature.

However, Neville’s playing career was characterised by a ferocious determination to work hard and maximise his abilities.

That same commitment to his role as a coach has quickly won over his players and any doubters among the public.

“His standards, his professionalism. He never used to cut corners as a player and that’s why he had the career he did,” England women’s captain Steph Houghton said.

England Women v New Zealand Women - International Friendly - AMEX Stadium Neville took over as England manager in January 2018. Source: Daniel Hambury

“He’s a great example of how to be successful and that comes across to the group. He always tells us if we are not doing what he expects, but at the same time he’s there to say ‘well done’ when we are doing well.”

Neville also has leaned on his sister Tracey, coach of the England netball team, to traverse the challenges he has experienced in moving from the men’s to the women’s game.

All those people who said I hadn’t got a clue about the women’s game, that was my fuel. That was like putting unleaded in my tank. Thanks for that,” Neville told the Guardian in typically bullish fashion.

As with any England manager, though, Neville will ultimately be judged on results at a major tournament and now faces the acid test in France.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie