Brilliant Envoi Allen wins feature at Naas for Russell and Elliott

Seven wins out of seven now for the Gordon Elliott-trained horse.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 3:34 PM
ENVOI ALEN’S IMPRESSIVE form continued when claiming another Grade 1 triumph today as he landed the feature at Naas, the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell celebrates winning the race with Envoi Allen.

The 1/4 favourite justified that tag with Davy Russell on board as trainer Gordon Elliott celebrated success after the 2m 4f trip. Elixir D’Ainay (8/1) was three-and-half lengths behind in second with Longhouse Poet (10/1) back in third. 

The success maintains Envoi Allen’s great run of seven wins from as many races – four times in bumpers and now three victories over hurdles. The winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last year, he is now set for a return to the Cotswolds this March and has been cut as favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Afterwards trainer Elliott reacted to the victory and hinted that Cheltenham is next on the cards rather than competing at the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown. 

