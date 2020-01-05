Brilliant Envoi Allen wins feature at Naas for Russell and Elliott

ENVOI ALEN’S IMPRESSIVE form continued when claiming another Grade 1 triumph today as he landed the feature at Naas, the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell celebrates winning the race with Envoi Allen. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 1/4 favourite justified that tag with Davy Russell on board as trainer Gordon Elliott celebrated success after the 2m 4f trip. Elixir D’Ainay (8/1) was three-and-half lengths behind in second with Longhouse Poet (10/1) back in third.

The success maintains Envoi Allen’s great run of seven wins from as many races – four times in bumpers and now three victories over hurdles. The winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last year, he is now set for a return to the Cotswolds this March and has been cut as favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

A magnificent 7 for Envoi Allen ✈ as he wins the feature @NaasRacecourse



🏇 Age: 6

🏇 Trainer: Gordon Elliott

🏇 Jockey: Davy Russell

🏇 Races: 7

🥇 Wins: 7

🎇 Grade 1 victories: 3

⭐ Cheltenham Festival wins: 1

🏇 Rivals beaten: 76

⭐ Cheltenham Festival wins: 1

Afterwards trainer Elliott reacted to the victory and hinted that Cheltenham is next on the cards rather than competing at the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown.

