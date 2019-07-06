This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Star defender O'Donnell misses out in one of two Dublin changes for Laois clash

The sides face off in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final in Portlaoise.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 10:03 PM
Dublin star defender Eoghan O'Donnell misses out.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER MATTIE Kenny has named his side for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Laois.

The Sky Blues make the trip to O’Moore Park, Portlaoise [throw-in 4.15pm] and there are two changes to the starting side that sensationally saw off 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway at Parnell Park last time out. 

They’ll take to the field tomorrow without their in-form full-back Eoghan O’Donnell after he picked up an injury against the Tribesmen. Ballyboden St Enda’s James Madden starts in his place with Shane Barrett donning the number three jersey.

Ronan Hayes starts at full-forward with Liam Rushe making way.

Eddie Brennan named his Laois side last night, and it shows just one change from their triumphant Joe McDonagh final with Joe Phelan replacing Donnchadh Hartnett.

Dublin and Laois last met in championship action in 2017 with the former winning an All-Ireland SHC qualifier tie by 13 points.

Dublin 

1. Alan Nolan – St Brigid’s

2. Paddy Smyth – Clontarf
3. Shane Barrett – Na Fianna
4. Cian Hendricken – Naomh Mearnóg

5. Chris Crummey – Lucan Sarsfields
6. Seán Moran – Cuala
7. James Madden – Ballyboden St Enda’s

8. Seán Treacy – Cuala
9. Tom Connolly – St Vincent’s

10. Conal Keaney – Ballyboden St Enda’s
11. Danny Sutcliffe – St Jude’s
12. Cian Boland – St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh

13. Oisín O’Rorke – Kilmacud Crokes
14. Ronan Hayes – Kilmacud Crokes
15. Eamonn Dillon – Naomh Fionnbarra.

