Cork's Eoin Cadogan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

The Douglas man won an All-Ireland football title in 2010.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 12:23 PM
Eoin Cadogan, pictured after Cork's All-Ireland hurling final defeat to Limerick earlier this year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK’S EOIN CADOGAN has brought his inter-county career to an end. 

Cadogan was a dual star and won an All-Ireland senior football medal with Cork in 2010. He prioritised hurling from 2014 onwards and started this year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick. 

The 35-year-old Douglas clubman retires with four Munster senior titles – evenly split across both codes – and an All-Ireland U21 football medal. 

He announced the news in a statement on his Instagram account earlier today. 

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that the time is right to retire from inter-county hurling”, posted Cadogan. 

“Throughout my 15-year career, representing Cork in both hurling and football, I can rest easy in the knowledge that I did so with pride, respect and honour for my team-mates, my club, supporters and the Cork jersey.

“To be able to say I played at the highest level in hurling, football and represented my country in international rules is a dream I’ve made real through hard work, determination and perseverance.

“To my parents James & Eileen, sisters Claire, Ann Marie and brother Alan, playing was as much about doing you all proud as it was about me achieving my goals and I thank you for being there every step of the way with me.

“I’d like to thank the Cork County Board, Douglas GAA, the GPA and the countless Cork supporters who have been there on the good and bad days and who’s spirit and belief never wavered in supporting our journey in trying to achieve success.

“To the current Cork management team, the management teams and coaches of the past, I thank you for always showing belief in me as an individual and wish them well in the future.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the late Br. Damien Brennan who’s support, belief and friendship allowed me to fully maximise my potential and achieve things I thought were impossible. 

“I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await me as the journey continues in a new direction.” 

