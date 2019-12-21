Eoin Doyle scores for the 10th straight game to take his season's tally to 21

EOIN DOYLE CAN’T stop scoring.

The top scorer in England’s Football League bagged another brace this afternoon as Swindon drew 2-2 at Forest Green Rovers.

Doyle’s double takes him to 21 league goals in 21 appearances, red-hot form that has helped propel promotion-chasing Swindon to the top of League Two.

The Dubliner has now scored in each of his last 10 games, a run which dates back to 12 October.

With Exeter drawing 3-3 against Walsall, Richie Wellens’ side looked set to stretch their advantage to five points until Joseph Mills struck Forest Green’s equaliser at the death.

