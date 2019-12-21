This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eoin Doyle scores for the 10th straight game to take his season's tally to 21

Swindon maintain their three-point lead at the top of League Two despite Saturday’s draw.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 5:08 PM
59 minutes ago 1,741 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4944855
Doyle: 21 league goals in 21 appearances (file photo).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

EOIN DOYLE CAN’T stop scoring.

The top scorer in England’s Football League bagged another brace this afternoon as Swindon drew 2-2 at Forest Green Rovers.

Doyle’s double takes him to 21 league goals in 21 appearances, red-hot form that has helped propel promotion-chasing Swindon to the top of League Two.

The Dubliner has now scored in each of his last 10 games, a run which dates back to 12 October.

With Exeter drawing 3-3 against Walsall, Richie Wellens’ side looked set to stretch their advantage to five points until Joseph Mills struck Forest Green’s equaliser at the death.

