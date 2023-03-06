Advertisement
Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO Eoin Kenny in action for Northern Ireland U18s last year.
# Prospect
Stephen Kenny's son Eoin signs professional contract with Dundalk
‘I’ve been supporting Dundalk since I was six and it’s a massive honour for me to sign as a professional.’
9 minutes ago

EOIN KENNY, SON of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, has signed his first professional contract with Dundalk.

Kenny, who has impressed for the club at U17 and U19 level, will remain in school and complete his Leaving Cert while training with the club.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level.

“I’m delighted,” Kenny told Dundalk’s official club website.

“I’ve been supporting Dundalk since I was six and it’s a massive honour for me to sign as a professional. I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do.

“Some of the lads like John Mountney, Andy Boyle and Patrick Hoban were here when I first started coming to Oriel Park.

“To be able to learn things from players like that is a real privilege.”

Dundalk academy director Derek Boyle said of Kenny: “Eoin has a great attitude and is a very dedicated young man who has the hunger to go on and achieve more.

“At 17, he is still very young but training with the first team, while he continues to study for the Leaving Cert at St Mary’s College, will only help him with his development.”

