Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy: 'I’m a huge fan of the split season'

KILKENNY HURLING GOALKEEPER Eoin Murphy says he is in favour of the GAA split season.

The current structure – introduced in 2020 – has been divisive, with Pat Spillane among its most vocal critics.

But four-time All-Ireland winner and All-Star Murphy voiced his support for the format this week.

“I’m a huge fan of the split season,” he said unprompted at the launch of the John West Féile 2024.

“Probably not a huge fan of such a short break between league and championship because you’re in such a hard block of training now.

“Look, it is relatively easy for me because I’m not doing the same volume running out the field as lads are in matches. It’s just a block of training that you’re in now that’s really your pre-season and it’s quite tough on the guys. No excuses because you still want to perform on matchdays but it’s really prepping for the Leinster championship.”

Kilkenny have amassed two wins, one draw and one defeat – to Clare – in Division 1 Group A of the Hurling League so far. “A mixed bag,” as Murphy puts it ahead of this weekend’s meeting with lowly Waterford.

The Glenmore shot-stopper has played three of the games, as the Cats look to bounce back from last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

Did Murphy have to think much about returning for 2024? “Are you retiring me,” the 33-year-old responded with a laugh.

“I’m not saying it’s a sacrifice but there is a huge time commitment that goes into it now, and once you get older it’s not just an individual responsibility, you’ve family to think about, partners, and that’s all part of the decision making process.

“I’m enjoying it just as much as when I first came into the panel so I think that plays a fair part on it and whenever I do make a decision on anything and maybe it might come to Derek [Lyng], if thats the case, so be it. But the fact that I am enjoying it, it makes it much much easier to go back, to be honest.

“I enjoy it as much as ever and I’ll be going back and putting in just as much effort with the club if I wasn’t involved with Kilkenny.”

Murphy also spoke about the role of a goalkeeper, puck outs and the quarter-back analogy he has discussed in depth with The 42 in the past.

“It has evolved, you are pretty much an extra back but I don’t think it will go to the extent of football because the ball can just move so much quicker, so you don’t want to be caught off guard off your line.

“But you are pretty much an additional back and if the backs are in possession and getting bottled up, you have to come out and be shown as another option there. Teams have become so physically strong and good in the tackle now that forwards are just as good in the tackle as the backs. I enjoy that side of it because I play outfield with the club and probably have a bit more comfort on the ball.”

“Trying to figure things out is nearly a mental game now as much as a physical game from a keeper’s perspective,” he added, “and I’m constantly trying to improve myself as a player as well.

“If I keep going maybe next year, it’s that constant thing of trying to better yourself that I get huge enjoyment out of, so I think if that did go, it would be the point in time where I’d have to say ‘Look, I’ll be happy enough to walk away.’”