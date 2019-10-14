This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three Irish referees set for Champions Cup duty as appointments confirmed

Frank Murphy, Andrew Brace and George Clancy will take charge of pool stage fixtures next month.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 Oct 2019, 1:18 PM
50 minutes ago 1,750 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4850346

IRISH REFEREES FRANK Murphy, Andrew Brace and George Clancy have been appointed to take charge of Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures when the competition gets underway next month.

Joy Neville and Sean Gallagher have also been included in a group of 40 officials today announced as part of the EPCR’s panel for rounds one and two of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

frank-murphy Irish referee Frank Murphy. Source: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

Former Connacht and Munster scrum-half Murphy will be the man in the middle for Northampton Saints’ clash against Lyon on the opening weekend, while Brace will take charge of the meeting of Racing 92 and defending champions Saracens in Paris.

Murphy will then be at the Twickenham Stoop in round two for Harlequins’ game against Bath, with Brace officiating La Rochelle’s trip to Sale Sharks and Clancy in charge of Montpellier against Gloucester.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster will begin their campaign at home to Benetton on 16 November and Frenchman Pierre Brousset will be the man in the middle at the RDS, while Karl Dickson will officiate Ospreys against Munster and Connacht’s opener against Montpellier will be refereed by Matthew Carley.

Italian Marius Mitrea will referee Ulster’s opener away at Bath. 

In round two, Dickson will be the man with the whistle for Connacht’s trip to Toulouse, Luke Pearce will take charge of Lyon’s hosting of Leinster and Matthew Carley will oversee Munster against Racing at Thomond Park.

In the Challenge Cup, Neville will run the rule over Agen against Edinburgh and London Irish against Bayonne on the opening two weekends of pool action, with Gallagher appointed to the round one clash between Scarlets and London Irish and then Castres’ showdown with Worcester.

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions get underway on 15/16/17 November.

Heineken Champions Cup referee appointments:

Round 1:

  • Bath v Ulster – Marius Mitrea [Italy]
  • Leinster v Benetton – Pierre Brousset [France]
  • Ospreys v Munster – Karl Dickson [England]
  • Connacht v Montpellier – Matthew Carley [England]

Round 2:

  • Ulster v Clermont – JP Doyle [England]
  • Toulouse v Connacht – Karl Dickson [England]
  • Lyon v Leinster – Luke Pearce [England]
  • Munster v Racing 92 – Matthew Carley [England]

Full referee appointments here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie