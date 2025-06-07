LAMBOURN PROVIDED AIDAN O’Brien with his 11th victory in the Betfred Derby when making almost all the running in the Epsom showpiece.
Epsom Derby three in a row for Aidan O'Brien as Lambourn powers to victory
LAMBOURN PROVIDED AIDAN O’Brien with his 11th victory in the Betfred Derby when making almost all the running in the Epsom showpiece.
Viewed in the build up to the premier Classic as a third string for the yard behind 2-1 favourite Delacroix and The Lion In Winter, he led the field down Tattenham Corner and pulled further clear inside the final furlong under Wayne Lordan.
Just as he had in the Chester Vase, Charlie Johnston’s Lazy Griff (50-1) chased him home, this time three and three-quarter lengths behind the 13-2 winner, with Joseph O’Brien’s Tennessee Stud third.
