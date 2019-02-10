This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for horse racing as no new equine flu positives discovered

BHA director of equine health and welfare estimates that there has been 1,500 negative tests in recent days.

By Racing Post Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 1:03 PM
54 minutes ago 418 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4486582
Equine flu: Preventative measures were in place at Naas on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Equine flu: Preventative measures were in place at Naas on Saturday.
Equine flu: Preventative measures were in place at Naas on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE PROSPECT OF horse racing resuming in Britain on Wednesday was given a boost on Sunday morning when the BHA’s director of equine health and welfare David Sykes revealed testing had not uncovered any new cases of equine influenza.

While racing has continued in Ireland no action has taken place in Britain since Wednesday, when the highly contagious virus was discovered among three horses in the Donald McCain yard.

A wide-ranging testing process was implemented and the only six horses based at a licensed training premises to test positive have been at McCain’s stable.

The number of negative tests stood at 720 on Saturday night. That remains the official figure but Sykes estimated an unconfirmed 1,500 swabs have returned negative.

Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday show, Sykes said: “I can happily report that we’ve not had any other positive tests except for the horses in the Donald McCain stable, so presently all tests have returned negative up until when I was in contact with the laboratory last night at 9.30pm.

“The Animal Health Trust in the last three days has done as many flu swabs as they would do in a year. They have been working from 8am to nine at night, Saturday and Sunday, to process all of these samples. We’re looking at somewhere around 1,500 samples being all negative so far.”

- Brian Fleming

 - For more visit the Racing Post 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie