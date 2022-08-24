Membership : Access or Sign Up
Manchester United defender Bailly joins Marseille on loan

The defender arrives on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,708 Views 6 Comments
Eric Bailly in pre-season action for United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Eric Bailly in pre-season action for United.
Eric Bailly in pre-season action for United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international if he makes a certain number of appearances and the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.

There is no loan fee involved but Marseille would pay €6million (£5million) if the purchase clause is triggered. Marseille will also cover the 28-year-old’s full wages during the course of the loan.

Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

He helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but he has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

 

The signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer saw him fall down the pecking order with competition at centre-back also coming from Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

A statement from United described Bailly as a “popular member” the squad and added: “Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely.”

Press Association

