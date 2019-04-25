This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French midfielder scores magnificently-cheeky penalty in front of new manager Robbie Fowler

Did Brisbane Roar’s Eric Bautheac mean it though?

By Ben Blake Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 3:52 PM
Bautheac (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates. Source: AAP/PA Images

BRISBANE ROAR AND Adelaide United were involved in an eight-goal thriller at the end of the A-League season earlier today.  

With new Roar manager Robbie Fowler watching on after his appointment earlier this week, and the score level at 2-2, the home side were awarded a penalty on the hour mark. 

Up stepped French midfielder Eric Bautheac to take the spot-kick, and the former Nice and Lille man looked as though he was set to attempt a ‘Panenka’ by chipping the ball down the middle. 

Instead, however, he rolled the effort — at a snail’s pace — past the goalkeeper, who even had time to get back onto his knees after making the initial dive.

We’ve been having a debate in the office about whether the strike was intentional, so what do you think — did he mean it or not? 

For those of you wondering, Adelaide went on to claim a 5-3 victory. 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

