French midfielder scores magnificently-cheeky penalty in front of new manager Robbie Fowler

BRISBANE ROAR AND Adelaide United were involved in an eight-goal thriller at the end of the A-League season earlier today.
With new Roar manager Robbie Fowler watching on after his appointment earlier this week, and the score level at 2-2, the home side were awarded a penalty on the hour mark.
Up stepped French midfielder Eric Bautheac to take the spot-kick, and the former Nice and Lille man looked as though he was set to attempt a ‘Panenka’ by chipping the ball down the middle.
Instead, however, he rolled the effort — at a snail’s pace — past the goalkeeper, who even had time to get back onto his knees after making the initial dive.
We’ve been having a debate in the office about whether the strike was intentional, so what do you think — did he mean it or not?
For those of you wondering, Adelaide went on to claim a 5-3 victory.
CHEEKY!😱😱😱— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) April 25, 2019
Did Eric Bautheac mean this or was it a miskick?
🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL #ALeague #BRIvADL pic.twitter.com/4sJ1mKCnfy
Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (2)