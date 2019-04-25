French midfielder scores magnificently-cheeky penalty in front of new manager Robbie Fowler

Bautheac (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates. Source: AAP/PA Images

BRISBANE ROAR AND Adelaide United were involved in an eight-goal thriller at the end of the A-League season earlier today.

With new Roar manager Robbie Fowler watching on after his appointment earlier this week, and the score level at 2-2, the home side were awarded a penalty on the hour mark.

Up stepped French midfielder Eric Bautheac to take the spot-kick, and the former Nice and Lille man looked as though he was set to attempt a ‘Panenka’ by chipping the ball down the middle.

Instead, however, he rolled the effort — at a snail’s pace — past the goalkeeper, who even had time to get back onto his knees after making the initial dive.

We’ve been having a debate in the office about whether the strike was intentional, so what do you think — did he mean it or not?

For those of you wondering, Adelaide went on to claim a 5-3 victory.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: