Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Trophy-hungry Eric Dier signs new Tottenham deal running to 2024

‘I want to be one of the best in my position in the Premier League and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to stay.’

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 857 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5155549
Staying put: Eric Dier.
Image: PA
Staying put: Eric Dier.
Staying put: Eric Dier.
Image: PA

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ERIC Dier has agreed a new four-year contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 239 appearances for Spurs since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

“I am really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we’re on,” he told Spurs TV.

“It’s crazy to think that I have been here for six years now. I have enjoyed it a lot. It’s a fantastic place to be.”

Dier, who has been playing at centre-back lately having made his name as a defensive midfielder, arrived at White Hart Lane in the same summer as former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He helped the north London club finish second in the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign and last season’s Champions League final.

“The club gave me my opportunity in England and it has given me so much since then,” he said.

“We’ve had some great times together but I want to have even better times and I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before it’s over.”

Dier, who has made 23 appearances since Jose Mourinho succeeded Pochettino as manager in November, is eager to lift silverware with Spurs.

“My targets are very clear, I want to be one of the best in my position in the Premier League and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to stay here and commit to my future here,” he said.

“My clear objective – and I think the manager’s clear objective – is to try and win trophies for this club.

“I feel with the manager and his record and his mentality towards winning trophies, that was a huge thing for me. When the day does come to leave this club, I want to leave knowing I have done that.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

