Leverkusen appoint ex-Man United boss Erik ten Hag as Xabi Alonso's successor

ERIK TEN HAG been appointed as the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The former Manchester United manager has signed a contract running until June 30, 2027 to take charge of the team following the departure of Xabi Alonso, who was confirmed as the new Real Madrid boss on Sunday.

Ten Hag was in charge of Ajax before taking charge of United in April 2022 and during his time at Old Trafford he won the League Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.

Erik ten Hag signs with Bayer 04 as our new head coach until 2027!✍️



Let’s get started! 💪⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JNDut2dvND — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 26, 2025

Advertisement

However, a poor start to the 2024/25 season saw him sacked at the end of October and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

More to follow.