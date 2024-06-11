Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager

ERIK TEN HAG is to stay as Manchester United manager following the club’s performance review.

A poor second season in charge at Old Trafford ended on a high as the Dutchman led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

United have spent the past fortnight reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and overall first-team operation, leading questions to mount over Ten Hag’s position.

It’s understood United have decided that the 54-year-old will remain in his post after considering all eventualities.

Advertisement

Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun.

His current deal is due to expire next summer.