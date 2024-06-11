Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Erik ten Hag’s current deal is due to expire next summer. Nick Potts/PA
the next episode

Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager

The Dutchman is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun.
10.37pm, 11 Jun 2024
1.6k
11

ERIK TEN HAG is to stay as Manchester United manager following the club’s performance review.

A poor second season in charge at Old Trafford ended on a high as the Dutchman led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

United have spent the past fortnight reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and overall first-team operation, leading questions to mount over Ten Hag’s position.

It’s understood United have decided that the 54-year-old will remain in his post after considering all eventualities.

Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun.

His current deal is due to expire next summer.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     