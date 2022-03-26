Christian Eriksen scores on emotional Denmark return in defeat to Holland

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORED on his emotional return for Denmark in their 4-2 defeat to Holland.

The Brentford midfielder scored two minutes after coming on at the break as he made his international comeback for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

It marked a special return for the 30-year-old who needed lifesaving treatment on the pitch when he collapsed against Finland last June.

Advertisement

Eriksen pulled a goal back two minutes after replacing Jesper Lindstrom at the break when he swept in Andreas Olsen’s low cross.

Steven Bergwijn, Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay’s penalty had the hosts 3-1 ahead after Jannik Vestergaard had briefly made it 1-1 midway through the first half.

Tottenham’s Bergwijn made it 4-2 with 19 minutes left at the Johan Cruyff Arena and Eriksen hit the post soon after.

Elsewhere, Spain beat Albania 2-1 after Ferran Torres put them ahead with 15 minutes to go. Myrto Uzuni levelled 10 minutes later and then Dani Olmo netted an injury-time winner for the hosts.

Germany beat Israel 2-0 thanks to goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Thomas Muller hit the post with a late penalty and Yonatan Cohen missed a chance to pull a goal back in injury time when his spot-kick was saved by Kevin Trapp.

Croatia drew 1-1 with Slovenia and Finland finished with the same scoreline against Iceland, while World Cup hosts Qatar beat Bulgaria 2-1.