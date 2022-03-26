Christian Eriksen scores on emotional Denmark return in defeat to Holland

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORED on his emotional return for Denmark in their 4-2 defeat to Holland.
The Brentford midfielder scored two minutes after coming on at the break as he made his international comeback for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
It marked a special return for the 30-year-old who needed lifesaving treatment on the pitch when he collapsed against Finland last June.
Eriksen pulled a goal back two minutes after replacing Jesper Lindstrom at the break when he swept in Andreas Olsen’s low cross.
Steven Bergwijn, Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay’s penalty had the hosts 3-1 ahead after Jannik Vestergaard had briefly made it 1-1 midway through the first half.
Tottenham’s Bergwijn made it 4-2 with 19 minutes left at the Johan Cruyff Arena and Eriksen hit the post soon after.
Elsewhere, Spain beat Albania 2-1 after Ferran Torres put them ahead with 15 minutes to go. Myrto Uzuni levelled 10 minutes later and then Dani Olmo netted an injury-time winner for the hosts.
Germany beat Israel 2-0 thanks to goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Thomas Muller hit the post with a late penalty and Yonatan Cohen missed a chance to pull a goal back in injury time when his spot-kick was saved by Kevin Trapp.
Croatia drew 1-1 with Slovenia and Finland finished with the same scoreline against Iceland, while World Cup hosts Qatar beat Bulgaria 2-1.
