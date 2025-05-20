US-BORN STRIKER Erin Healy has earned a first Ireland WNT call-up for the final Nations League double-header against Türkiye and Slovenia.
Adelaide United striker Erin Healy earns first Ireland international call-up
US-BORN STRIKER Erin Healy has earned a first Ireland WNT call-up for the final Nations League double-header against Türkiye and Slovenia.
The 24-year-old, who plays her football with Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, qualifies to represent Ireland through her Monaghan-born grandfather.
Veteran defender Louise Quinn has been included for one last international camp ahead of her retirement this summer, while Megan Connolly returns having missed the games against Greece through injury.
As expected, Heather Payne (Achilles) and Leanne Kiernan (quad) have both been ruled out, while Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and Jess Ziu are all still unavailable through injury.
The Ireland squad are due to report to Istanbul on Sunday to begin preparations for the penultimate League B Group 2 game against Türkiye on Friday, 30 May.
They then host Slovenia in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, on Tuesday, 3 June.
Ward’s side are currently second to Slovenia, who beat them 4-0 in Koper in February, with just the group winners promoted automatically to League A. The runners-up will chase promotion in playoffs later this year.
Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Unattached), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne)
Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United)
