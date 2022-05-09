Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Haaland taking care of 'personal matters' as €75m Man City move edges closer

The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to join the current Premier League champions this summer.

By Press Association Monday 9 May 2022, 5:47 PM
59 minutes ago 2,398 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5759048
Erling Haaland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Erling Haaland.
Erling Haaland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ERLING HAALAND HAS been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund amid increased speculation the striker is poised to sign for Manchester City.

The Norway international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions with recent reports suggesting the club were ready to trigger his €75 million (£63m) release clause.

Reports claim personal terms with the 21-year-old, who is one of the hottest properties in the game, have already been agreed and there are even suggestions that he underwent a medical in Belgium today. 

Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record.

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency but speculation has gathered momentum with Dortmund revealing on Monday that Haaland had some unspecified issues to deal with.

“The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

It has been claimed Haaland could become City’s highest-paid player, earning a five-year contract with weekly wages of around €584,000 (£500,000).

The deal would end City’s long search for an out-and-out centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, has been prolific since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie