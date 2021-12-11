Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Advertisement

Erling Haaland's agent lists the 4 clubs he could join in 2022

Mino Raiola has named Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as teams the Norwegian star striker could sign for.

By AFP Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 1:59 PM
7 minutes ago 400 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627242
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MINO RAIOLA, the agent of Erling Haaland, has named Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as clubs the Norwegian star striker could join in 2022.

The 21-year-old has a contract with Dortmund until 2024, but his tally of 23 goals in 20 Champions League games for Dortmund and ex-club Salzburg has attracted Europe’s top teams.

There is a release clause, reportedly for €80 million, in Haaland’s contract which becomes active in 2022.

Raiola has told broadcaster Sport1 there is “a great chance that Erling will leave” at the end of this season.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola added.

“He can – and will – take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, (Man) City – these are the big clubs he can go to.

“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.”

The Italy-born football agent plans to sit down with club bosses at Dortmund in the coming months, adding: “We will say what our idea is and they will tell us theirs”.

Haaland has sent goal records tumbling since joining Dortmund in January 2020.

He became the first player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick on his debut as a replacement and has since netted 51 goals in as many German league games.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dortmund, who currently sit second in Germany’s top flight, were knocked out of the Champions League during the five weeks Haaland was recently sidelined by a hip problem.

The injury also proved costly for Norway, who missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands last month when Haaland was sidelined.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie