Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen dies after recent injury

CHAMPION HURDLE WINNER Espoir D’Allen — who made history at Cheltenham back in March — has been sadly died at the age of five.

Having been recently ruled out of the upcoming jumps season through injury, Espoir D’Allen was today put down, trainer Gavin Cromwell confirmed to the Racing Post.

His 15-length victory in the Champion Hurdle back in March was the biggest winning margin in the history of the Cheltenham race.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Espoir D’Allen had to be put down earlier today,” Cromwell said.

“Following a freak accident two weeks ago, he was relocated to Fethard Equine Hospital. John Halley and his veterinary team deemed that it was inhumane to persist with treatment and, on their advice, we made the tough decision.”

