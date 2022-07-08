Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 8 July 2022
Irish U21 striker signs for Bohemians from Stoke City

Ethon Varian has joined the club after a loan stint at Raith Rovers.

By Gavin Cooney
1 hour ago 1,278 Views 1 Comment
New Bohs signing Ethon Varian.
Image: Bohemian FC
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 striker Ethon Varian has signed for Bohemians. 

The 20-year-old, who made an appearance in a friendly against Wales for the Irish U21s last year, joins from Stoke City, whom he joined from Greenwood FC of Cork in 2018. He didn’t make a first-team appearance for Stoke, and spent last season on loan at Scottish second-tier side Raith Rovers, scoring twice in 32 league appearances. 

“I am delighted to bring Ethon to the club”, said Bohs manager Keith Long. 

“He is a player whose progress we have been monitoring at Stoke City and over the course of last season while he was on loan with Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship. Ethon is a player with a brilliant work ethic, who will bring a different dimension to our forward line.”

He is part of the Bohs squad who will play Union Berlin in a friendly in Germany tomorrow, and is the club’s fifth July signing following the additions of Josh Kerr, Ryan Burke, Declan McDaid and John O’Sullivan.

Gavin Cooney
