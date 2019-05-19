This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Good news for Irish fans hoping to get Euro 2020 tickets

By AFP Sunday 19 May 2019, 3:20 PM
The Aviva Stadium will host four games at Euro 2020.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Aviva Stadium will host four games at Euro 2020.
The Aviva Stadium will host four games at Euro 2020.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A ‘FANS FIRST’ policy next summer’s European Championships will make more affordable tickets available than at previous editions, Uefa confirmed today.

“A record three million tickets will be available to fans,” Philippe Margraff, head of Uefa’s revenue operations, told a press conference in Budapest.

“Euro 2020′s ‘fans first’ policy will bring fans to the games with more tickets at affordable prices,” he added.

For the first time, the tournament — to be staged from 12 June to 12 July, 2020 — will be held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition, with Dublin’s Aviva Stadium one of the host venues. 

The 24 finalists will play in 12 different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Around 2.5 million tickets are reserved for fans of participating teams and the general public, according to Uefa.

“That’s more than the total number available for the whole of Euro 2016,” said Margraff.

“Fifty percent of the tickets will go to the general public, and over 30 percent to fans of the two teams, that’s also a much higher ratio than for the last World Cup,” he said.

One million tickets will be available for €50 or less in 44 of the 51 matches scheduled for the tournament.

A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 will also be available for the semi-finals and final in London.

Tickets, available individually for one match in one stadium or as part of a ‘follow my team’ package, will be on sale in three categories: centrally positioned, mainly in the corners, and behind the goals.

“Prices will also reflect the purchasing power and average income of local people,” said Margraff.

Tickets for games in Baku, Budapest and Bucharest will be priced from 30 euros compared to €50 in the other nine cities.

The first phase of sales comprising 1.5 million tickets — 50 percent more than at Euro 2016, according to Uefa — will open to the general public from 12 June to 12 July.

Sales to fans of participating teams begins in December, after the final tournament draw which takes place 30 November.

Uefa has come under fire recently regarding the allocations and prices for entry to the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League in Madrid on 1 June, with less than half of the 68,000 tickets allocated to the two Premier League clubs.

The Reds revealed their supporters could buy tickets in four categories ranging from £60 to £513. At the Europa League final, which takes place in Baku on 29 May, London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have received a combined ticket allocation of 12,000 at a 68,700-seater stadium. 

 - © AFP 2019

