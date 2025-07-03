Spain thump grieving Portugal to make Euro 2025 statement

Spain 5-0 Portugal

SPAIN SHOWED WHY they are favourites to win Women’s Euro 2025 by hammering Portugal 5-0 in their tournament opener on Thursday as both teams paid tribute to Portuguese men’s international Diogo Jota who was killed in a car crash.

The world champions were two ahead inside seven minutes in Bern thanks to goals from Esther Gonzalez and Vicky Lopez and never looked back from there, rattling in three more thanks to Alexia Putellas, another for Gonzalez and a late header from Cristina Martin-Prieto.

La Roja lead Italy, 1-0 winners against Belgium, on goal difference in Group B after showing no mercy to Portugal who were grieving compatriot Jota after his death alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in northern Spain.

Portuguese fans marched to the ground ahead of the match with banners and chants honouring Jota and the tributes continued once supporters were in the Wankdorf Stadium.

The capacity crowd stood for a moment’s silence while a group of Portugal fans held up cards which read “Rest in Peace”, while a banner said “thanks for everything”.

A difficult day for Portuguese football was made worse less than 90 seconds after kick-off when Gonzalez brilliantly brought down Olga Carmona’s high ball before poking past goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

And 18-year-old Lopez became Spain’s youngest ever scorer at a women’s Euros in the seventh minute when the Barcelona winger slid home Mariona Caldentey’s low cross.

Captain Putellas, who missed the last Euros three years ago with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, got in on the act four minutes before the break with a brilliant touch to send Diana Gomes packing before confidently netting.

Spain were relentless and Gonzalez was in the right place at the right time moments later when Claudia Pina’s cross bounced back off the post, onto her and into the net.

Coach Montse Tome had more good news in the shape of Aitana Bonmati who has recovered well enough from viral meningitis to play the final 10 minutes, by which time Spain had long since taken their foot off the gas.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati only returned to training with the Spain squad on Wednesday and her cameo is a major boost to Spain who have never won a women’s European championship.

And she was on the field to see Martin-Prieto complete the rout moments before the final whistle by heading in Salma Paralluelo’s cross.

Belgium 0-1 Italy

Match-winner Caruso and Italy celebrate their 1-0 success. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier, Arianna Caruso thumped in the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time to give Italy all three points against Ireland’s upcoming Nations League play-off opponents Belgium in Sion.

“It’s the result we wanted. We grew into the game because we knew we had to manage our emotions for the first game,” said Italy coach Andrea Soncin.

“As the match when on we loosened up and out quality showed through.”

Bayern Munich midfielder Caruso’s strike was the only real highlight of a game which boosted Italy’s hopes of taking the other quarter-final spot with Spain seemingly certain to top the group.