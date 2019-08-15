This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Euro T20 league involving Irish franchises cancelled at last minute

Organisers said they have postponed the competition until 2020 after reportedly running into financial difficulties.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,717 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4766779

THE INAUGURAL EURO T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands, has been postponed in farcical circumstances, just two weeks before it was due to start.  

Following reports the tournament organisers had run into financial difficulties, a statement released on Wednesday evening said the board of the competition had decided to ‘reluctantly’ postpone the competition until 2020. 

Ireland Nets Session - Day Two - Lord's Kevin O'Brien was due to play for the Dublin Chiefs. Source: Bradley Collyer

Two Irish franchises — the Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans — were due to compete in the T20 league from 30 August to 22 September, with fixtures taking place in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

In addition to a host of Irish players set to be involved, marquee stars such as New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Australia’s Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had all been lined-up to play.

“The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019,” said a tournament spokesman.

“We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket calendar.

“As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go.”

Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland chief executive, admitted his disappointment.

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision, however, fully empathise with the rationale that has led to the tournament’s postponement,” he said.

The excitement and energy that the Euro T20 Slam had generated since it was announced has demonstrated a high level of interest amongst the Irish public in seeing world-class cricket hosted here in Ireland. We hope that the interest will carry on until 2020 when the Slam will finally get underway.

“We would like to acknowledge the enormous work that has gone into planning for the Slam behind the scenes — the clubs, the local councils, business partners and sponsors, and the many, many hours put in by staff in Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and KNCB to support this undertaking. All of this groundwork is not in vain, as it will be the bedrock on which we support the event next year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie