Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Europa League last-16 draw pairs West Ham with six-time champions

David Moyes’s side will take on Sevilla next month.

By Press Association Friday 25 Feb 2022, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 2,422 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5693665
West Ham's Declan Rice.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
West Ham's Declan Rice.
West Ham's Declan Rice.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM UNITED will take on Spanish side Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Irons won Group H and so were among the seeded teams for today’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg is set for 10 March in Seville, which will host the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the return tie in London on 17 March.

Sevilla have won the competition six times and came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite losing 1-0 in Croatia on Thursday night.

Rangers’ reward for knocking out Borussia Dortmund is a last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men saw off competition favourites Dortmund with a 6-4 aggregate victory, drawing the second leg 2-2 after a memorable 4-2 win in Germany.

The first leg against the Serbians, who were one of the seeds after finishing top of Group F, will be played at Ibrox on 10 March, with the return a week later.

Elsewhere in the draw, Barcelona, who beat Napoli in the play-offs, take on Turkish side Galatasaray.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

RB Leipzig face Spartak Moscow, who will have to play their home tie at a neutral venue following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Braga play French club Monaco, Porto take on Lyon, Atalanta meet German side Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis are against Eintracht Frankfurt.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie