Sarah Lavin stars as Ireland finish fifth at European Athletics Team Championships

SARAH LAVIN STARRED as Team Ireland finished fifth in Division 2 of the European Athletics Team Championships in Maribor, Slovenia.

Ireland narrowly missed out on promotion to the top tier of the continental competition, where the 43-strong team were in contention right up to the final few events.

Lavin stormed to victory in the 100m hurdles in 12.82 seconds this afternoon.

“To get maximum points for the team was the priority,” the Limerick native said after securing Ireland’s only win of the weekend.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy ask. I think I was about number three on season’s best. It’s 11 weeks today to Tokyo Round One [World Athletics Championships], of course that’s the big one this year, but any opportunity you can take to put on your country’s singlet, you want to represent it to the max of your capabilities.”

🗣️ “To get maximum points for the team was the priority, I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy ask.”



We speak to Sarah Lavin after her victory in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the European Team Championships! 🙌#IrishAthletics #Maribor2025 #ETCH2025 pic.twitter.com/BpB5I0K0MO — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 29, 2025

Cian McPhillips and Nicola Tuthill were other strong performers, third in the men’s 800m (1:46.37) and women’s hammer throw (70.50m) respectively.

The mixed 4x400m relay team of Jack Raftery, Cliodhna Manning, Callum Baird and Sharlene Mawdsley finished second in their heat, and fourth overall, clocking a time of 3:14.81.

Mawdsley excelled on the anchor leg, chasing down Olympic finalist Henriette Jæger of Norway. “The lactic I have in my legs right now is something I’ve never experienced before,” she reflected. “I’m proud of that, it was a good weekend for me. Please God in two years’ time we’ll be going up to the first division.”

Advertisement

Ireland finished on 349 points behind champions Belgium (451.5), Slovenia (402.5), Norway (400) and Türkiye (382).

European Athletics Team Championships – Day Two – Results Summary

Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw – 3rd (70.50m)

Saragh Buggy – Women’s Triple Jump – 10th (12.96m)

Conor Callinan – Men’s Pole Vault – 12th (4.90m PB)

Eoin Sheridan – Men’s Discus Throw – 14th (50.15m)

Adam Nolan – Men’s 110m Hurdles – DQ

Niamh Fogarty – Women’s Shot Put – 7th (14.29m PB)

Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles – 1st (12.82, 0.0m/s)

Laura Nicholson – Women’s 1500m – 4th (4:20.48)

Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m – 3rd (1:46.37)

Aoife O’Sullivan – Women’s High Jump – 14th (1.74m)

Lauren Roy – Women’s 200m – 5th (23.32, +0.7m/s)

Michael Alajiki – Men’s Triple Jump – 13th (14.76m)

Marcus Lawler – Men’s 200m – 6th (20.81, +0.9m/s)

Conor Cusack – Men’s Javelin Throw – 8th (72.43m)

Roisin Flanagan – Women’s 5000m – 6th (16:04.21)

Finley Daly – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – 4th (8:51.89)

Mixed 4x400m Relay – 4th (3:14.81)