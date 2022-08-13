Greene and Hill join McSharry in business end at European Championships

Darragh Greene is preparing for his second semi-final of the week. Source: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

DARRAGH GREENE AND Danielle Hill have advanced to their respective semi-finals at the European Championships in Rome, meaning three Irish swimmers will be in action this evening.

They join Mona McSharry in the business end in Rome, the Sligo star competing in the 100m Breaststroke final.

Hill progressed to the 50m Backstroke semi-final in 13th place and a time of 28.54 this morning. The Larne swimmer finished seventh in the Commonwealth Games final last week in 28.29.

Danielle Hill is through to the 50m Backstroke Semi-Final advancing in 13th place in 28.54! #Roma2022 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/CLigPpNqx6 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 13, 2022

Greene will feature in his second semi-final this week, having prevailed in seventh place overall and a time of 2:12.53 in the 200m Breaststroke. The Longford man reached the 100m Breastsroke semi-finals on Thursday.

Eoin Corby was 18th overall in 2:14.75 in the former, and is the second reserve for this evening’s semi-final.

Darragh Greene is through to the 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final in 7th place, finishing 3rd in his heat in 2:12.53.



Great swim from Eoin Corby too who was 18th overall and is second reserve in 2:14.75.#Roma2022 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/qcDUCmx9lp — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 13, 2022

Elsewhere this morning, Victoria Catterson clocked 2:02.56 in the 200m Freestyle, while Brendan Hyland was the best of the Irish in the 100m Butterfly touching in 53.36 ahead of Shane Ryan (54.29) and Max McCusker (54.36).

McSharry’s final is at 5.28pm this evening, followed by Hill at 5.57pm and Greene at 6.04pm.