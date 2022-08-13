Membership : Access or Sign Up
Greene and Hill join McSharry in business end at European Championships

The three Irish swimmers will be in action this evening in Rome.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 9:54 AM
darragh-greene Darragh Greene is preparing for his second semi-final of the week. Source: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

DARRAGH GREENE AND Danielle Hill have advanced to their respective semi-finals at the European Championships in Rome, meaning three Irish swimmers will be in action this evening.

They join Mona McSharry in the business end in Rome, the Sligo star competing in the 100m Breaststroke final.

Hill progressed to the 50m Backstroke semi-final in 13th place and a time of 28.54 this morning. The Larne swimmer finished seventh in the Commonwealth Games final last week in 28.29.

Greene will feature in his second semi-final this week, having prevailed in seventh place overall and a time of 2:12.53 in the 200m Breaststroke. The Longford man reached the 100m Breastsroke semi-finals on Thursday.

Eoin Corby was 18th overall in 2:14.75 in the former, and is the second reserve for this evening’s semi-final.

Elsewhere this morning, Victoria Catterson clocked 2:02.56 in the 200m Freestyle, while Brendan Hyland was the best of the Irish in the 100m Butterfly touching in 53.36 ahead of Shane Ryan (54.29) and Max McCusker (54.36).

McSharry’s final is at 5.28pm this evening, followed by Hill at 5.57pm and Greene at 6.04pm.

