Kane scores for seventh straight game as Bayern continue winning run

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

La Liga: Barcelona 2-1 Girona

****

HARRY KANE SCORED for the seventh straight game as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home on Saturday — their 11th win from 11 games in all competitions this season.

The win kept Bayern five points clear atop the Bundesliga table as they maintained their perfect record with 21 points from seven outings this term.

“It was a big game. Dortmund were unbeaten for a while and we were too,” Kane, who scored his 104th goal for the champions, told reporters. “We have to keep getting those wins. We’re doing that well so far.”

Defeat left Dortmund fourth, seven points adrift of Bayern. This was Kane’s 400th goal at club level. He has 19 goals in 11 games in all competitions this season for Bayern, including 12 in the league.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany named Kane in the number 10 role behind Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson, who made his third start for his new club.

Kane took no time to show his creative chops, threading passes for wingers Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, who both had great chances inside the opening 10 minutes.

The England captain then nodded Bayern in front with a typical poacher’s goal from a corner on 21 minutes.

After the one-way traffic of the opening period, Dortmund were better in the second half and should have drawn level when Serhou Guirassy pounced on a Bayern error and teed up Karim Adeyemi, who slipped while trying to shoot.

Jobe Bellingham came off the bench late on and his mistake, hesitating in possession in his own box, allowed Olise to slide in and score with 11 minutes left.

Kane said he spoke to Bellingham about the error, telling him: “‘Keep doing what you’re doing’, he’s a great player with a lot of potential.”

Dortmund pulled one back through Julian Brandt, who got a boot to a dangerous Julian Ryerson cross in the 84th minute, but the visitors could not make their late pressure count.

Barcelona moved top of La Liga on Saturday after Ronald Araujo struck deep in stoppage time to snatch the champions a 2-1 win over Girona.

The defender, sent on as an emergency forward, netted in the 93rd minute to give Barca a one-point lead on Real Madrid, who visit Getafe on Sunday.

Pedri Gonzalez slotted Barcelona ahead early on but Axel Witsel equalised with a superb overhead kick for a Girona side who came close to securing a deserved point.

– © AFP 2025