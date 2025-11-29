Olmo grabs brace in Barca win as Bayern recover from Arsenal loss with comeback victory

LUIS DIAZ SCORED in stoppage time to help Bayern Munich bounce back from Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Arsenal in a 3-1 comeback home win over St Pauli on Saturday.
Suspended for the Arsenal defeat — Bayern’s first in any competition this season — Diaz headed in a Harry Kane cross to send Bayern in front in the third minute of injury time.
Nicolas Jackson then scored four minutes later to add gloss to the victory as Bayern avoided dropping points for just the second time this Bundesliga season.
Earlier, Diaz created Bayern’s equaliser for Raphael Guerreiro before half-time, after Andreas Hountondji had given lowly Pauli a surprise lead six minutes in.
RB Leipzig’s scoreless draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday means Bayern will finish the round eight points clear atop the table.
Arriving in Munich after a club record eight straight Bundesliga defeats, Pauli took a surprise early lead.
The visitors forced Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich into a mistake in midfield and Hountondji outmuscled Kim Min-jae to claim the ball before scoring past Manuel Neuer at the near post.
Bayern youngsters Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof took turns hitting the post before Diaz acrobatically created the leveller.
Redeeming himself for his early mistake, Kim chipped a long pass to Diaz in the box. The Colombian fell but somehow squeezed the ball to Guerreiro, who blasted in from close range.
Kane hit the woodwork with 10 minutes remaining but was crucial in Diaz’s late strike, lofting a ball goalwards for the former Liverpool forward to head home, before Chelsea loanee Jackson added a third with the final kick of the match.
Elsewhere, Heidenheim scored twice after the 90th minute to snatch a 2-1 away win at Union Berlin and climb off the foot of the table.
Germany starlet Said El Mala scored a stoppage-time equaliser for promoted Cologne in a 1-1 draw away at Werder Bremen.
Hoffenheim jumped up to fourth in the table with a 3-0 home win over floundering Augsburg, who are winless since early October.
Later on Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen face Borussia Dortmund at home and can draw level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig with victory.
Meanwhile, Dani Olmo struck twice for Barcelona to take the Catalans provisionally top of La Liga with a 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.
After Pablo Ibanez fired the visitors into a surprise lead in the first minute, Barca hit back through teenage star Lamine Yamal, set up by the returning Raphinha.
Olmo gave Barca the advantage midway through the first half and then netted late on to seal their victory in the second match back at their partially rebuilt Camp Nou home.
Barca lead Real Madrid, second, by two points before Xabi Alonso’s side visit Girona on Sunday.
After a 3-0 Champions League thrashing by Chelsea in midweek Barca’s 126th anniversary celebrations were a little subdued, but they were able to win a fourth consecutive league game.
They were without Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, while Jules Kounde was dropped to the bench after his own goal at Stamford Bridge.
Flick started Brazilian winger Raphinha for the first time after injury and also brought Marc Bernal back into midfield for his first Barca start since August 2024 following a long-term lay-off after knee surgery.
Barcelona romped to a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their first match back home last weekend but Alaves offered far more spirited opposition.
The visitors took the lead inside the first minute, with Ibanez firing home after Marc Casado failed to clear a corner and Victor Parada turned the ball back towards goal.
Flick’s side responded quickly with Yamal blasting into the roof of the net when Raphinha found him with a low cross which Dani Olmo swiped at and missed the ball.
Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia made a superb save to deny Calebe a few minutes before the hosts took the lead.
For the goal, Raphinha was involved again, cutting the ball back for Olmo to drill home inside the near post.
Yamal almost extended Barca’s lead, but after rounding Antonio Sivera could only squeeze a shot against the upright.
Lucas Boye almost made the teenager pay at the other end, firing narrowly wide before half-time.
Barca playmaker Pedri Gonzalez also returned from injury in the second half as a substitute, greeted rapturously by the 45,000 fans who filled the three open stands.
Yamal curled narrowly wide of the top corner from the edge of the box and an Olmo effort trickled past the post as Barca struggled to put the game to bed.
Alaves almost levelled through Boye but Barca defender Pau Cubarsi produced a vital block to keep the Basque side at bay.
Eventually Olmo found the third goal the hosts craved in stoppage time, beating Sivera after the effervescent Yamal set him up.
Dani Olmo scoring for Barelona.
