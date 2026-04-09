Patrick Hickey named Player of the Month for March

BOHEMIANS CENTRE HALF Patrick Hickey has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Player of the Month for March.

Hickey finished ahead of Daryl Horgan of Dundalk with Galway United’s Kris Twardek in third.

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American-born Hickey helped Bohs to three clean sheets over the month and scored two goals. Alan Reynolds’ Bohs were undefeated in March, and have drawn their last four games.

Hickey, 27, who was born in Des Plaines in Illinois, studied at UCD and played for Athlone Town and Galway United before he joined Bohs last year on a multi-year contract.

“We have the best defensive record in the league so far but that’s testament to the hard work and graft that we put in as a back four and it’s living proof of the great start we have made to the season,” Hickey said.

“We have been solid across the back line, and the cherry on top is the fact that we remain unbeaten. We have some serious quality at the top end of the pitch too and the goals are flying in.”

Hickey said his manager’s confidence in him has been key to his positive start to the season.

“Alan Reynolds has been brilliant for me and he started watching me when I was with Athlone and he was at Waterford,” Hickey said.

“He has seen me play in a variety of positions and he was the one to convert me to a centre-half. I can only thank him for the confidence and belief he has shown in me and I have settled well to my new role in the team.”