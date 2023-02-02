Evan Ferguson mini-drama shines light on Ireland's desire for a saviour

THE EXTENT OF Evan Ferguson’s knee injury may not be as cruel as first feared but since limping off against Liverpool it has only served as a reminder of how quickly priorities can change in football.

Not to mention the folly of pinning Ireland’s hopes of instant revitalisation on the shoulders of an 18-year-old who only scored their first Premier League goal for Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

It has been a mini-drama that shines a light on the desire for a saviour.

The news that Ferguson has not damaged any ligaments in his knee, and there are no structural issues to contend with, means the striker now only has one goal in mind: re-establish himself in his club’s starting XI.

The timing of this injury, with a scan showing bruising of the bone in the affected area, means he may well be fit enough to feature for Ireland against France in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier on 27 March.

If he can do that then, naturally, excitement will continue to build. Such giddiness is, of course, understandable given the nature of how he has come to prominence in the Premier League. Three goals and two assists in the space of month has been a thrilling introduction.

Allied with his general play, the sense of authority in how he operates and understanding of leading the line, Ferguson’s potential is obvious.

It is understandable, then, that Brighton have yet to put an exact time frame on the youngster’s comeback.

And while the hope is that it will only be a short time out of action, bruising of the bone can still be a somewhat temperamental issue to manage – that is part of the reason for Brighton’s caution in not rushing the player through the coming days.

The pain and discomfort can be considerable – and prolonged – so helping a youngster navigate the recovery process will be crucial.

PA Ferguson grabs the ball after scoring an equaliser against Leicester last month. PA

International boss Stephen Kenny was at the Amex Arena on Sunday to watch Ferguson be helped off the pitch following that reckless tackle from Fabinho during their FA Cup fourth-round tie.

His emergence over the last month has certainly given the Ireland manager far more to consider with his attacking options.

Ferguson’s all-round play has impressed everyone, the timing of his runs and ability to link play offering something superior to options previously available.

Some initial fears that the knee damage may extend to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) have thankfully been allayed, likewise concerns of a medial tear which could have been a five to eight-week lay-off.

An ACL would have been the worst-case scenario, ruling the teenager out for the rest of this season and giving him a far more significant challenge to overcome for the remainder of 2023.

Of more significant concern for the long term is that this injury is only a minor stumbling block on a long and winding road for a supremely talented teenager with so much more still to offer.

The last month has seen the Meath native’s profile rise considerably.

While Kenny handed him a senior Ireland debut in the double header of November friendlies, coming off the bench against Norway in Dublin and then Malta a few days later, his form for Brighton since New Year’s Eve has catapulted his name into a different kind of conversation.

As part of the pre-contract arrangement which brought Ferguson to Brighton from Bohemians, an extension to those terms was signed in October. And when Graham Potter departed for Chelsea the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi, not long before the break for the World Cup, allowed for a fresh perspective on his future.

Dan O' Connor Ferguson in action during his senior Ireland debut against Norway last November. Dan O' Connor

Loan deals to a slew of Championship clubs – among them promotion-chasing Sheffield United – had been mooted.

Then Ferguson got his opportunity, scoring a superb consolation goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve before starting away to Everton for a full Premier League debut on 3 January. He found the net again, and added an assist, and was back teeing up teammates during the 3-0 demolition of Liverpool in the league.

His emergence at Brighton has, naturally, made the Ireland boss and everyone else reassess what Ferguson would be capable of at the start of this upcoming qualification campaign.

His injury has not put paid to those ambitions, and time is on his side to ensure this whole episode is merely a mini-drama in a season that could still see him have a starring role for club and country.