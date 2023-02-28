Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Evan Ferguson celebrates with his Brighton team-mates.
# Magic of the Cup
Evan Ferguson the match-winner as Brighton advance to FA Cup quarter-finals
The 18-year-old is back amongst the goals for Brighton.
Updated 52 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 52 minutes ago

IRELAND STRIKER EVAN Ferguson hit the net for Brighton in the FA Cup tonight as they booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Ferguson’s finish in the 30th minute, after Kaoru Mitoma created the opening, put Brighton ahead 1-0 at half-time of their fifth round tie against Stoke City and it transpired to be the only goal of the game.

The strike is Ferguson’s fifth of the season in Brighton colours, an EFL Cup strike last August followed up by a Premier League breakthrough against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, and further goals in January against Everton and Leicester City.

After suffering an injury setback in the fourth round against Liverpool, Ferguson’s return is a major personal boost and one for Stephen Kenny ahead of Ireland’s double-bill of games in late March against Latvia, a friendly, and France, as the Euro qualifiers begin.

More to follow…

