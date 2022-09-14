Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

'Very powerful' Evan Ferguson not far off more Premier League involvement

The 17-year-old striker is impressing Brighton’s interim first-team manager Andrew Crofts.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,631 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5866476
High praise: Evan Ferguson.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
High praise: Evan Ferguson.
High praise: Evan Ferguson.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH TEENAGE STAR Evan Ferguson isn’t a “million miles away” from more regular Premier League involvement with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to interim first-team manager Andrew Crofts.

The 17-year-old striker and Republic of Ireland U21 international scored his first senior goal for Brighton in the Carabao Cup last month and made his Premier League debut back in February, having impressed at underage level.

And Ferguson has continued to catch the eye, bagging a hat-trick in a recent Seagulls U21 game and scoring four goals in three Premier League 2 appearances.

“He has a good chance of being in and around the squad,” Crofts, who took the reins after Graham Potter’s departure for Chelsea, said of the bright Irish prospect.

“The squad is very strong and competition in forward areas is really strong – there is a bit of work to do on that but I think if he keeps progressing well, there could be chances at some point this season.

He just needs to concentrate doing what he is doing. If he is playing games for the 21s and learning his trade there and scoring goals, that is really important to help him have a better chance of getting closer to the first team.

“He has been in and around the first team in terms of a lot of training and then the cup games and a couple of Premier League squads. It is a case of making sure he is getting his game time regularly to help him develop. Obviously scoring the hat-trick against Leicester [in Premier League 2] – and some hat-trick it was – was great.

“It’s that fine balance of what Evan needs. He is progressing well and it is just making sure his game time stays where it’s at and he keeps pushing to see where he can get in terms of in and around the first team squad.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Speaking further on the Bettystown native who joined from Bohemians and for whom Potter previously predicted “a really big future” for, Crofts added:

He has got a lot of different strengths. For a 17-year-old, he is physically very good in terms of handling that side of the game, he is a very powerful boy. He has got wonderful technique in terms of finishing – he knows how to find the back of the net in lots of different ways.

“He can also link the game in terms of connecting with the midfield and wide players. His game understanding for such a young player is very high, but he knows, of course, there is a lot to work on.

“As a person, he is very grounded, really motivated to get to where he wants to get to. He is progressing really well.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie