'Very powerful' Evan Ferguson not far off more Premier League involvement

IRISH TEENAGE STAR Evan Ferguson isn’t a “million miles away” from more regular Premier League involvement with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to interim first-team manager Andrew Crofts.

The 17-year-old striker and Republic of Ireland U21 international scored his first senior goal for Brighton in the Carabao Cup last month and made his Premier League debut back in February, having impressed at underage level.

And Ferguson has continued to catch the eye, bagging a hat-trick in a recent Seagulls U21 game and scoring four goals in three Premier League 2 appearances.

“He has a good chance of being in and around the squad,” Crofts, who took the reins after Graham Potter’s departure for Chelsea, said of the bright Irish prospect.

“The squad is very strong and competition in forward areas is really strong – there is a bit of work to do on that but I think if he keeps progressing well, there could be chances at some point this season.

He just needs to concentrate doing what he is doing. If he is playing games for the 21s and learning his trade there and scoring goals, that is really important to help him have a better chance of getting closer to the first team.

“He has been in and around the first team in terms of a lot of training and then the cup games and a couple of Premier League squads. It is a case of making sure he is getting his game time regularly to help him develop. Obviously scoring the hat-trick against Leicester [in Premier League 2] – and some hat-trick it was – was great.

“It’s that fine balance of what Evan needs. He is progressing well and it is just making sure his game time stays where it’s at and he keeps pushing to see where he can get in terms of in and around the first team squad.”

Speaking further on the Bettystown native who joined from Bohemians and for whom Potter previously predicted “a really big future” for, Crofts added:

He has got a lot of different strengths. For a 17-year-old, he is physically very good in terms of handling that side of the game, he is a very powerful boy. He has got wonderful technique in terms of finishing – he knows how to find the back of the net in lots of different ways.

“He can also link the game in terms of connecting with the midfield and wide players. His game understanding for such a young player is very high, but he knows, of course, there is a lot to work on.

“As a person, he is very grounded, really motivated to get to where he wants to get to. He is progressing really well.”