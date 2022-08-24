17-year-old Irish striker bags first Brighton senior goal

Tonight’s Carabao Cup results

Forest Green 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City

Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley

Tranmere 1-2 Newcastle

***************

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND teenage striker Evan Ferguson bagged his first Brighton & Hove Albion goal in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Forest Green tonight.

The 17-year-old Dubliner — he turns 18 in October — capped a brilliant performance with his first senior goal for the club in the 90th minute, having earlier provided an assist.

It was a fixture which saw plenty of Irish involvement: Ferguson started for the Seagulls, with Andrew Moran and James Furlong introduced as second-half substitutes. Corey O’Keeffe, Sean Robertson and Dominic Bernard all featured for Forest Green, but Brighton ensured they would not be victims of a Carabao Cup upset.

Deniz Undav marked his full debut with a goal while strikes from Steve Alzate and Ferguson sealed the second-round win at the New Lawn. The scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors, though, and they were made to fight by resolute Rovers with Jason Steele denying Josh March and Kyle McAllister.

Graham Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham and there was little early rhythm from the Seagulls.

League One Rovers pressed without any end product and were unable to test Steele before Brighton came close when Undav’s flick from Julio Enciso’s corner bounced off the post after 27 minutes.

That chance aside, the hosts were cool at the back and, in truth, Brighton rarely looked like finding a route through until Undav struck eight minutes before the break.

Advertisement

The Seagulls managed to wriggle behind Rovers for the first time and Undav latched onto Ferguson’s ball to hold off Oliver Casey and fire in.

If that was harsh on the hosts a second, which came in first-half injury time, was even harder for them to take as Alzate scored his first goal for 18 months.

The midfielder collected the ball and drilled into the bottom corner from 20 yards to give Forest Green – who were never outclassed – a mountain to climb.

Steele superbly denied March after Baily Cargill’s excellent pass sent McAllister away just after the break.

Undav wasted a fine chance for a third when he headed wide after 64 minutes and Brighton needed to ride out some uncomfortable moments as Forest Green pushed to find a way back.

It needed Steele to be alert to stop McAllister from making it a nervy finish when he denied the substitute after he burst through with four minutes left.

Yet Brighton added gloss to the scoreline when Ferguson squeezed in his first Seagulls goal in injury time.

90+2’: A first senior goal for Evan, who flicks home Cam Peupion’s perfect pull back! 🇮🇪



[0-3] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/NJjiH0nbgq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 24, 2022

Elsewhere in the competition, Luis Sinisterra stole the show on his full debut as Leeds beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 3-1 to reach the third round.

The Colombia winger, signed from Feyenoord for a reported £22.5million, scored a brilliant first-half opener and had a hand in Leeds’ two other goals.

Sinisterra won a first-half penalty, converted by Mateusz Klich, and after Mads Andersen had headed Barnsley back into it before the break, the South American’s deflected cross was turned home by Klich.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Barnsley, relegated to Sky Bet League One last season, made a real fight of it after a much-changed Leeds side – head coach Jesse Marsch made nine changes – threatened to blow them away.

Callum Styles saw his first-half penalty hit a post and felt he should have had another spot-kick in the second period.

Conor McCarthy started for Leeds, with Luca Connell and William Hondermarck introduced in the second half.

Chris Wood spared Newcastle’s blushes as a second-string side hit back from a goal down to see off League Two Tranmere 2-1.

A slick passing move ended with Elliott Nevitt slotting beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, one of 10 changes from the 3-3 Premier League draw against Manchester City as only Joe Willock was retained.

But Jamaal Lascelles and Wood scored either side of half-time from set-pieces to hand Newcastle a hard-fought second-round win at a raucous Prenton Park in the first match between these clubs since February 2000.

Lee O’Connor and Neil Byrne both played the full game for Tranmere.

Kane Wilson’s first goal for Bristol City helped the Championship side advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they ran out 3-1 winners at League One Wycombe.

There was disappointment for Daryl Horgan, who went the distance for Wanderers, while Max O’Leary was held in reserve on the Bristol bench.