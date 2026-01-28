Evan Ferguson to miss Roma's Panathinaikos tie due to ankle injury - reports

EVAN FERGUSON WILL miss Thursday’s Europa League game for Roma against Panathinaikos due to a recurrence of pain from an ankle injury, Italian media have reported.

Corriere Dello Sport have reported that Ferguson’s ankle problem has flared up again, and he will not feature in the squad for tomorrow evening.

The Ireland striker returned from injury as Roma beat Stuttgart 2-0 in the Europa League last week. And he was an unused sub as Roma drew 1-1 with AC Milan last Sunday.

The Meath native missed Roma’s two games before playing 90 minutes against Stuttgart after being forced off after sustaining a back injury in the Serie A clash against Sassuolo earlier this month.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old has scored five goals from 22 appearances in all competitions for Roma, whom he joined on loan from Brighton at the start of the season, in a campaign that has been disrupted by various injuries.

Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma’s head coach, will speak to the media later today and is likely to give more information on Ferguson’s injury.