'Each time, it takes weeks' - Roma boss reveals extent of Evan Ferguson's ankle problems

ROMA BOSS GIAN PIERO Gasperini has revealed the nature of Evan Ferguson’s ankle problems, saying they are a recurring issue which “takes weeks” from which to recover.

Ferguson missed Roma’s defeat to Udinese last week with an ankle problem, having been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary last November by another ankle problem.

Speaking at a press conference today ahead of Roma’s league game against Cagliari tomorrow, Gasperini was asked about Ferguson’s struggle for consistency in the context of his ankle problems.

Referencing the ankle surgery Ferguson underwent last season, Gasperini said the procedure has not fully resolved the issue, and said Ferguson also has an issue with his other ankle. As a result, says Gasperini, Ferguson risks suffering an ankle sprain when changing direction.

“Ferguson has an ankle problem, the fourth sprain he’s suffered”, said Gasperini at a press conference on Sunday.

“Last year, he was sidelined for a year due to ankle surgery, so this guy’s biggest challenges are of this nature. We’re trying to get him back on his feet, but every time he changes direction, he risks a small sprain.

“He has one on each side, but the one he had surgery on didn’t completely resolve the problem. We’re all working hard to get him back on track, but it’s not easy for him either: he goes from moments of happiness to moments of intense discontent and depression.

“Each time, it takes weeks. The last time, if I’m not mistaken, he hurt himself on a dive to avoid a photographer. Whenever he’s been available, he’s always been used, but that’s his problem. In fact, this year has gone better than last year, when he practically never played.”

Ferguson was this week named in Roma’s Europa League squad for the remained of the season, though Roma have added more attacking depth with the signings of Donyell Malen and Robinio Vaz in January, though the latter is sidelined through injury.