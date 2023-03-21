Evan Ferguson to earn first Irish start against Latvia

EVAN FERGUSON WILL earn his first start as a senior Irish international in tomorrow night’s friendly game with Latvia at the Aviva Stadium.

Ferguson made his senior international debut off the bench against Norway in a friendly game last November, and also came off the bench against Malta three days later. He has since made a breakthrough for Brighton in the Premier League, scoring six goals and assisting twice in 14 games in the league and FA Cup.

“Hi is career is in its infancy”, said Kenny of his 18-year-old striker. “He’s had a great start to his Premier League career and is scoring some goals in the Premier League, the FAI Cup and League Cup. We have known about Evan for a few years now, coming through the system in Ireland with Bohemians and coming through the underage international teams. At 18 years of age now, he’s showing he is ready to come into the team and he will make his first start tomorrow in the game.”

While Ferguson is likely to retain his place for the Euro 2024 qualifier against France on Monday, Kenny won’t pick a full-strength team tomorrow night with some regulars such as John Egan and Josh Cullen likely to be rested given their onerous recent club commitments in the Championship and FA Cup.

“It’s our ambition to win the game”, said Kenny. “In all international games, you can’t take anything for granted. Latvia’s ranking is low but they have had some very good results. Drawing 3-3 with Turkey, 0-0 with Norway, beating Lithuania 3-1, 1-0 with Holland, they have shown the capacity to put in some good performances so you have to earn the right in every international game.

“From our point of view, we’ve had to manage some players’ loads so they can maximise performance against France. Some of the players have been in the top end of the Championship and the FA Cup would have had three games a week for four or five weeks. Going again next Monday, probably not the best way of optimising performance so we have to strategically think about that and give other players an opportunity as well to make sure that squad wise we are happy where we want to be on Monday.

Kenny will play some of his front-liners who are in need of match minutes, however, one of whom is Matt Doherty, who has made just one substitute appearance since joining Atletico Madrid at the end of the January transfer window. Doherty has also been impressed by Ferguson.

“I believe he is playing very well”, said Doherty. “I haven’t seen all of the games, but from the highlights and the goals he is scoring, he is scoring some good goals with great composure for someone who is only 18. Hopefully it will be the same for this camp, and not only for this camp but for him, personally, for the rest of the season and for the rest of his career, as I am sure he is going to have a good one.”

Kenny reported a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow’s game with only Adam Idah sidelined through injury. Despite being ruled out of contention by his Norwich manger David Wagner, Idah has linked up with the Irish squad and Kenny hopes he will be fit to play against France on Monday week.