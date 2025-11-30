Ferguson subbed at half-time as Roma toil in Napoli loss, Real Madrid slip up again

Serie A

Roma 0-1 Napoli

Pisa 0-2 Inter Milan

La Liga

Girona 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 2-3 Villarreal

Sevilla 0-2 Real Betis

Ligue Un

Angers 1-2 Lens

EVAN FERGUSON STARTED but was withdrawn at half-time as Roma toiled to a 1-0 defeat at home to Napoli in Serie A.

David Neres stroked home the only goal of a feisty game in the 36th minute at the Stadio Olimpico, ending a blistering counter-attack with a calm finish which put Napoli on 28 points.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are behind Milan on goal difference and just one point ahead of both Roma and Inter Milan in a tight Scudetto battle.

Ferguson started having scored his first Serie A goal off the bench against Cremonese last week, but was starved of service by a Roma side that managed just two shots on target all night. Ferguson was replaced by attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi during the half-time break.

Roma have been waiting 24 years to be crowned kings of Italy but this defeat was already their third against a direct rival this season after also being beaten by the two Milan clubs.

In Spain, Real Madrid were held to a third consecutive La Liga draw in a 1-1 tie at Girona on Sunday, allowing Barcelona to retain pole position.

Azzedine Ounahi fired the hosts into a surprise lead before half-time, with Kylian Mbappe earning Madrid a point from the penalty spot.

After Barcelona beat Alaves on Saturday to move top of the table, Madrid needed a victory at Girona to reclaim top spot but now sit second, a point behind the champions.

Villarreal had risen to second earlier in the day, as Alberto Moleiro scored a stoppage time winner in a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere Real Betis claimed a 2-0 derby win at Sevilla in a fiery derby clash which was briefly suspended after angry home fans threw bottles onto the pitch.

The game was temporarily suspended in the 87th minute after home fans threw objects onto the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Visitors Betis were two goals ahead with Sevilla reduced to 10 men after Isaac Romero’s red card, when plastic bottles were thrown on and the referee ordered the players off the field.

The match resumed 15 minutes later, with Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira’s goals making the difference as Betis shored up their position in fifth.

Referee Jose Luis Montero informs the Betis bench of his suspending the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In France, Florian Thauvin scored a brace to fire Lens to the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 2-1 victory at Angers on Sunday.

Victory took Lens a point clear of reigning French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who lost surprisingly 1-0 at Monaco on Saturday.

Marseille could also have taken over top spot this weekend but were held to a 2-2 home draw by Toulouse and sit third.

It is the first time that Lens have been top of Ligue 1 since August 2004, but coach Pierre Sage was not getting carried away.

“We’re very happy that it’s happened, but despite everything, on a CV, being top after 14 matches doesn’t secure you a job, I would imagine,” he said.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney