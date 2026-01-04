Evan Ferguson 'very unlikely' to make imminent Brighton return

BRIGHTON’S CHIEF Executive and deputy chairman, Paul Barber, says Evan Ferguson is “very unlikely” to return to the club in January.

The Ireland international has found life difficult since joining Roma.

Ferguson has registered four goals from 19 appearances, with injury problems, indifferent form, and limited playing time all contributing to an inconsistent spell.

A December run of three goals from four matches suggested the Meath native may have turned a corner, including a player-of-the-match display in Monday’s 3-1 win over Genoa.

However, there was further disappointment on Saturday amid a 1-0 loss to Atalanta, as the Irishman was replaced by fellow forward Artem Dovbyk on the hour mark following an ineffectual display.

Afterwards, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini lamented his team’s regular inability to recover from going a goal behind.

“When we concede a goal, as was the case tonight, we get very close to equalising but fail to score in the end, while when we take the lead, we often win,” he told Sky Sport. “After playing 18 matches, it’s a pretty clear trend, but it’s part of our growth process. There’s still room for improvement, and this team and club can still grow.”

Despite Ferguson’s issues, the prospect of a January return to parent club Brighton appears remote.

Talksport previously reported that the terms of the contract meant that the season-long loan deal could only end if Roma decided to cut it short, with Brighton unable to recall the player of their own volition.

And in an interview published in The Argus on Saturday, when asked about the 21-year-old’s possible return, Barber confirmed: “It’s very unlikely, I would say.

“We don’t have that option. If he were to come back, it would be because, for whatever reason, the club that has him at the moment doesn’t need him

“At the moment, I would think it is very unlikely.

“He is playing well, scoring goals. It is not really one that is in our gift.”

Gasperini has been critical of Ferguson at times this season, while Roma have been linked with a January move for alternative options in attack, including Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee, so the prospect of a January departure from the Serie A club cannot be ruled out.

Celtic and Napoli are among the teams recently linked with a move for Ferguson, while reports in the Spanish media suggest Real Betis are the latest club interested in acquiring the striker on loan.