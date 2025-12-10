ROMA BOSS Gian Piero Gasperini says Evan Ferguson has had “a lot of chances” amid reports in Italy that the Ireland international’s season-long loan move is set to be cut short.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have indicated the Meath native will return to parent club Brighton in January, with Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee, Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca and Arnaud Kalimuendo of Nottingham Forest all considered potential replacements.

The Seagulls may also require Ferguson in their squad, as they currently have limited options in attack.

Advertisement

Stefanos Tzimas has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury, while 35-year-old Danny Welbeck is likely to require backup during the hectic January period. The club’s only other out-and-out forward option, 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas, is inexperienced, with only one Premier League goal from five appearances.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match with Celtic, Gasperini — when asked about Ferguson — did little to dispel rumours he was on the verge of leaving the club, who have suffered back-to-back Serie A defeats against Napoli and Cagliari.

“I have nothing against him personally, it’s about the performances. Ferguson had a lot of chances,” said Gasperini, per Football Italia.

“We want to wait for him to develop, but he has to do better, not just on a technical level, but in terms of attitude. For example, Mario Hermoso is a pillar of the locker room too, someone who sets the example on the field.”

Even with rival forward Artem Dovbyk out injured, Gasperini has recently preferred playing Paulo Dybala or Tommaso Baldanzi as a false nine, with the former in line to face Celtic after overcoming flu symptoms.

In total, Ferguson has scored one goal from 14 Roma appearances, although only six of those have been starts.

Injuries have contributed to the 21-year-old’s disappointing Serie A stint, and they also caused him to miss the November international window, as Ireland secured memorable World Cup qualifying victories against Portugal and Hungary.