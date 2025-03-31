'That's unfair' - Ferguson defended by West Ham boss over criticism of loan spell

WEST HAM BOSS Graham Potter has defended Ireland striker Evan Ferguson and labelled as ‘unfair’ any criticism that the Ireland striker has had a poor loan spell at the club.

Ferguson made the move in early February to join West Ham on loan from Brighton but has seen his gametime restricted.

He was on target for Ireland in last week’s 2-1 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium.

West Ham are back in Premier League action this week, with a trip to Wolves tomorrow night and then they are at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Advertisement

Potter insisted that they are happy with Ferguson’s input since joining.

“From our perspective, that’s unfair to be honest. I mean, you have to see the context of where he was, in terms of the minutes he’s played previously, how he was on his return from injury.

“We got him at that really early stage of that return to play stage, so to think that you can just walk in to a Premier League team and just hit the ground running and playing is difficult, but he’s come on, he’s helped us.

“Last four matches we’ve picked up seven points, he’s been part of the team and the group in that respect so we’re happy with him. I think he’s enjoying his time here. He’s settled in well with the team and the group and he’s ready to help.”

Evan Ferguson in action for Ireland. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Potter was pleased to see Ferguson on target for Ireland.

“For forwards, it’s nice for them to score and it was nice for Evan to score for Ireland during the international window.

“He’s been doing a lot well and we know the sort of place that he was when he came [from Brighton] and where he was from an injury perspective and coming back from injury and his game time. So it was always going to be a little bit of a patience one with him.

“Going away and again, being in a different environment, with a different team, just to get some minutes, just to play, to score, it’s great for a forward.

“He’s been good in training and he’s come back in a good place. He’s always been ready to help the team. He’s settled in well with the group here, he trains hard every day and he’s ready to play.”