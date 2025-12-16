Former Ireland international and DLR Waves goalkeeper Badana retires

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international and DLR Waves goalkeeper Eve Badana has announced her retirement.

The Canada-born shot-stopper calls time on her League of Ireland career at the age of 32.

Badana spent six years at DLR Waves, making over 100 appearances for the south Dublin club. She previously played for Cork City.

Irish-qualified through her Tyrone-born mother, Badana represented the Girls In Green at U17 and senior level. She won four senior caps under Sue Ronan — making her debut against Hungary in 2012 — while she was involved in squads under Vera Pauw.

DLR Waves confirmed Badana’s decision yesterday, acknowledging her “incredible service to the club”.

THANK YOU!



We can confirm that after six years at the club and with over 100 appearances Goalkeeper Eve Badana has announced her LOI retirement and will hang up her gloves.



From all at DLR Waves we wish Eve the very best and thank her for her incredible service to the club 🌊… pic.twitter.com/fP1MZdYTWJ — DLRWaves (@DLRWaves) December 15, 2025

“I am so grateful for the opportunities, support, and mentorship I was fortunate to receive during my years with DLR Waves,” said Badana.

“Thank you to the dedicated management, passionate committee and talented players I had the privilege to share a pitch with. Best of luck to all. Go raibh maith agat.”

“As a role model in women’s sport, Eve is up there with the very best,” manager Laura Heffernan added. “She is a natural leader and sets superb standards for herself and everyone else around her.

“Her commitment and loyalty to DLR Waves over the last six years is a testament to her and her love for the club, and she leaves a Waves legend.

“Eve is not just a fantastic footballer but just an all-round brilliant person.

“As a group, we will miss her presence both on and off the pitch but we wish her nothing but the very best in her next chapter.”