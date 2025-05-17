Ireland's Eve McMahon wins bronze at World Championships

IRELAND’S EVE MCMAHON has secured a bronze medal at the ILCA 6 World Championships in Qingdao, China.

At a shortened championships due to weather conditions, McMahon was third overall after two events on the penultimate day of racing yesterday. The Howth sailor slipped back to sixth after finishing 14th in her third event, but climbed back up the leaderboard with a strong finish to proceedings to secure her first senior medal.

Advertisement

Irish Sailing. Irish Sailing.

McMahon finished with a total score of 38.0. France’s Louise Cervera took gold, while Agata Barwinska of Poland finished second in the 99-boat fleet.

Now 21, McMahon is Ireland’s youngest ever Olympic sailor, having competed in Paris last summer.

You can view the results here>

Meanwhile, Finn Lynch and Ewan McMahon — brother of Eve — placed 15th and 19th respectively in the Men’s ILCA 7.

McMahon was seventh overall in the 138-boat event yesterday, but dropped back on the final day of racing. Carlow native Lynch, meanwhile, rose 56 places from 71st.

There was no racing for the first four days in Qingdao due to strong currents and thick smog, and wind was a factor when the action finally got underway at the 2008 Olympic venue.

Organisers changed the rules to allow three races per day, each event required to complete four races to constitute a championship.