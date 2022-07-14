Membership : Access or Sign Up
Golden day for Irish sailing as McMahon and Wright double up at Youth Worlds

Irish sailors bring home two gold medals from Youth World Championships in The Hague.

Eve McMahon: Youth World Champion (file photo).
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

DUBLINERS EVE MCMAHON and Rocco Wright made it an memorable day for Irish sailing as they each won gold at the Youth World Championships in The Hague.

McMahon, who finished fourth in Oman last year, won four of her seven races en route to a commanding victory in the female one-person dinghy category.

Her Howth YC clubmate Wright, making his youth worlds debut, entered the day in second place in the male one-person dinghy category.

But the 15-year-old leapfrogged Germany’s Ole Schweckendiek into gold by finishing fourth in the final race of the series.

“I’m so proud of Ireland to achieve gold at the worlds and to make it a double in the same year is history-making,” a delighted McMahon said afterwards.

Wright added: “I tried not to think about the others around me and just sail my own race. I didn’t expect to win so it’s all a bit mind-blowing really.”

