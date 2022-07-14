Golden day for Irish sailing as McMahon and Wright double up at Youth Worlds

DUBLINERS EVE MCMAHON and Rocco Wright made it an memorable day for Irish sailing as they each won gold at the Youth World Championships in The Hague.

McMahon, who finished fourth in Oman last year, won four of her seven races en route to a commanding victory in the female one-person dinghy category.

Advertisement

Her Howth YC clubmate Wright, making his youth worlds debut, entered the day in second place in the male one-person dinghy category.

But the 15-year-old leapfrogged Germany’s Ole Schweckendiek into gold by finishing fourth in the final race of the series.

“I’m so proud of Ireland to achieve gold at the worlds and to make it a double in the same year is history-making,” a delighted McMahon said afterwards.

Wright added: “I tried not to think about the others around me and just sail my own race. I didn’t expect to win so it’s all a bit mind-blowing really.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!