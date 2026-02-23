More Stories
Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United celebrates scoring Alamy Stock Photo
In form

Man United defeat Everton to boost top 4 hopes

The Red Devils continued their unbeaten run under interim boss Michael Carrick.
9.56pm, 23 Feb 2026
4

Everton 0

Man United 1

MAN UNITED BEAT Everton 1-0 in the Premier League this evening.

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score the game’s only goal.

More to follow

