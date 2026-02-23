The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United defeat Everton to boost top 4 hopes
Everton 0
Man United 1
MAN UNITED BEAT Everton 1-0 in the Premier League this evening.
Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score the game’s only goal.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL In form Michael Carrick Premier League Report Soccer Everton Manchester United