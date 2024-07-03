Advertisement
Iliman Ndiaye playing for Olympique de Marseille (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Pastures new

Everton sign ex-Sheffield United star for €18 million

Iliman Ndiaye has joined from Marseille on a five-year deal.
7.42pm, 3 Jul 2024
EVERTON ON Wednesday announced the signing of Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on a five-year deal for a reported fee of around £15 million (€18 million).

The 24-year-old is the club’s third signing during the transfer window after winger Jack Harrison returned on a season-long loan from Leeds and Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam arrived on a permanent deal.

Ndiaye moved to France last year from Sheffield United after scoring 14 goals in their promotion-winning Championship campaign of 2022/23.

But he found the net just four times in 46 appearances for Ligue 1 team Marseille.

“I’m so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season,” the Senegal international told Everton TV.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Everton were one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League last season, managing just 40 goals in 38 matches.

Manager Sean Dyche, whose team finished 15th in the league, said: “Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created.

“He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad.”

AFP
