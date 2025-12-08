Ex-Chelsea star's quick-fire double sends AC Milan top of Serie A

Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Pisa 0 Parma 1

Udinese 1 Genoa 2

Torino 2 AC Milan 3

FORMER CHELSEA playmaker Christian Pulisic scored twice in 10 minutes on Monday as AC Milan came from behind to edge Torino 3-2 to move to the summit of Serie A.

Pulisic was a second-half substitute in Turin and turned the game on its head, having entered the fray after 67 minutes.

Milan go above Napoli on goal difference and head to eighth-placed Sassuolo next Sunday.

Nikola Vlasic and Duvan Zapata had claimed an early advantage for the home side, who are now 16th, looking for a first win since 26 October.

Pulisic, 27, was named on the bench after suffering from flu symptoms, with Milan boss Max Allegri sitting out a touchline ban.

The hosts raced to an early lead as Vlasic converted from the penalty spot and Zapata made it 2-0 after 17 minutes.

Seven minutes later, Rabiot halved the deficit with a sublime effort from more than 25 metres out.

With 34 minutes to play, Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a superb chance to equalise, but Torino goalkeeper Franco Israel stopped the Englishman’s impressive header.

Pulisic then entered the fray and made an immediate impact, netting with his first touch from short range.

The 82-time international completed the comeback with 13 minutes left with a superb low half-volley.

During injury time, Pulisic was denied his hat-trick and his eighth goal of the campaign, as Christopher Nkunku was judged to be offside.

