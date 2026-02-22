Ex-Drogheda player ends 4-year stint in Britain to join Pat's

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the signing of James Brown from Kilmarnock, subject to International clearance.

The 27-year-old, who can play defence or midfield, joins Stephen Kenny’s side on what is described as a “long-term contract” — the club have not specified the exact length of the deal.

The Dubliner started his senior career at Shelbourne before joining Drogheda in 2019.

He impressed with the Louth-based club, helping them win the 2020 First Division title before earning a place in the PFAI Team of the Year the following season.

Brown’s performances attracted interest from abroad, signing for Blackburn in January 2022 after a successful trial.

In search of regular first-team football, he spent time on loan in League Two with Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers, before leaving the Ewood Park outfit permanently.

Brown has spent the last two and a half years in Scotland with Ross County and Kilmarnock — a debut goal away to Celtic for the former was among the highlights of that period.

“I’m really pleased that James has joined the club. He brings real speed and direct play on the right flank and is an excellent crosser of the ball,” Kenny said.

“I feel his energy is infectious, and he is also an exceptional competitor with a really positive attitude and never gives anything less than 100%.

“James has had four years in the UK since he was last in the League of Ireland and gained a lot of experience, and hopefully we will see the benefit of that at St Patrick’s Athletic for the next few seasons.”