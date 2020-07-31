This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 July, 2020
Ex-Dundalk defender joins Finn Harps following stint in Australia

Stephen Folan has signed with the Premier Division side for the remainder of the 2020 season.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 31 Jul 2020, 5:02 PM
Stephen Folan has signed for Finn Harps.
Image: Clare McCahill
Stephen Folan has signed for Finn Harps.
Stephen Folan has signed for Finn Harps.
Image: Clare McCahill

FORMER DUNDALK DEFENDER Stephen Folan has signed for Finn Harps, the club have confirmed.

In addition to the Lilywhites, the 28-year-old has also previously lined out for Limerick, Sligo Rovers, Cork City and Galway United, as well as a spell on the books at Newcastle United as a youngster.

Folan most recently played for South Melbourne in Australia, but recently returned to Ireland and joins the Ballybofey-based side until the end of the season.

The Galway native will be available for tomorrow’s clash against league leaders Shamrock Rovers, pending international clearance.

Ollie Horgan’s men currently sit eighth, after picking up four points in their opening four games.

“We are very happy to have Stephen with us for the rest of the season,” Horgan said. “We have a massive battle on our hands and Stephen brings a lot of experience in the league. There’s a bit of a sprint onto the finish now and we’ll need all the bodies we can gather to be able to compete.”

Folan added: “I am delighted to join the club and am looking forward to the battle ahead.  I can’t wait to get going and hopefully making a contribution to a successful campaign.”

